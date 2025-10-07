Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 29,398 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRCL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $6,354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 530,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,454,445.24. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $4,244,472.00. Following the sale, the director owned 248,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,600,094.04. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -11,734.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.79. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $298.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Circle Internet Group Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

