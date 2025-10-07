Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 55.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 46,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.8%

OZK stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.