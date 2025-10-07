Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 556.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,020 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIP. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $142,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $100.53.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

