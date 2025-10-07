Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 10,369 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Clorox by 101.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,083,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,123,000 after buying an additional 546,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Clorox by 688.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,535,000 after buying an additional 513,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 412.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,167,000 after buying an additional 481,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 147.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 421,453 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $118.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $116.53 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

