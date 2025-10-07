Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,639 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MetLife by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,597,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,410,000 after acquiring an additional 259,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,671,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,568,000 after acquiring an additional 236,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

