Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,637 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,896,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,658,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

