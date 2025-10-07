Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 607,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,123,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,753.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 151,950 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $226.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.76 and a 200-day moving average of $189.91. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $228.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

