Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $369.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $358.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $349.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.51. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $286.35 and a 12-month high of $350.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 239.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

