Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,175,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after buying an additional 457,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after buying an additional 377,305 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,576,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,563,000 after buying an additional 325,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,368 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

