Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.96 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after buying an additional 2,415,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,892,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,049,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after purchasing an additional 223,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 5.1%

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

