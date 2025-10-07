Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

