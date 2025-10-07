Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

