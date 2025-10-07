Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Radian Group worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Radian Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,196. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

RDN opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.