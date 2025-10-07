Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gartner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Gartner by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.56.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.53. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

