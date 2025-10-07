Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 196.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of EWJ opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.