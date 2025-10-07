Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.