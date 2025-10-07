Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.91 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,649,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Ventas Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:VTR opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $179,444.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,446.88. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,110 shares of company stock worth $19,354,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

