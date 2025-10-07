Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 136.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 355.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.45.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8%

MSCI stock opened at $564.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

