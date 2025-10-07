Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jabil by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares in the company, valued at $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total value of $4,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,380,190 shares in the company, valued at $296,520,019.60. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $18,367,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.1%

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Shares of JBL opened at $202.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.