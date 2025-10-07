Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,720,000 after buying an additional 158,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.77. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

