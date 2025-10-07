Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,447 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 79.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 217.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.90.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE MTN opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average is $152.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.84%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.