Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,164 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $127,152,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $79,881,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,259,000 after purchasing an additional 592,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PPG opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $132.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.