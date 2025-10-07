Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,788 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 40,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 19,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 654.4% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 54,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of DELL opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,781,682 shares of company stock worth $505,183,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

