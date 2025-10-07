Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 29,414.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLYVK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.62.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

