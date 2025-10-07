Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,980 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 3,803,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 546,372 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,010,000 after purchasing an additional 821,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after buying an additional 60,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $22,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of BE opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,177.54 and a beta of 3.48. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,749,348. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $2,026,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,996,817.57. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,205 shares of company stock valued at $14,919,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $100.00 price target on Bloom Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.