Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 111 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 34.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $74,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1,316.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,276,553,000 after acquiring an additional 178,976 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,198,000 after purchasing an additional 120,197 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $311.69 on Tuesday. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $225.37 and a 52-week high of $353.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.73 and a 200 day moving average of $299.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

