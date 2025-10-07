Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,128 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

In other news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $153.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

