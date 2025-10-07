Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,443,828 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443,828 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Atour Lifestyle worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 147.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,303 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 695,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after buying an additional 504,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

