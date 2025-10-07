Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,777,082 Shares of NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 98.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,777,082 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,189.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

