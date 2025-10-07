Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 43,640 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after buying an additional 2,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,076,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,317,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after purchasing an additional 806,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 759,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

