Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,752,924 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752,924 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KE during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in KE by 3,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KE by 7.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

