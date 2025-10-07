Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059,485 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in KANZHUN by 25.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

KANZHUN Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.43. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21.

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 60.0%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KANZHUN

About KANZHUN

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.