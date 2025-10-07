Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $6.35 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.02.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,209,720 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $753.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

