Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 278,245 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 72,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

