NetEase, Inc. $NTES Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1,189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NTES opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $159.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

