New Century Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 65.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Down 0.2%
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
