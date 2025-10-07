Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $120.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

