Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.09. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock worth $4,553,771 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.