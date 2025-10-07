OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.89 and its 200-day moving average is $275.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

