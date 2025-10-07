Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.49.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $256.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

