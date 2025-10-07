PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

