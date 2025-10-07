PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.