PFG Investments LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. $MUJ

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 629,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 99,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 316,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,932 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 143,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

