PFG Investments LLC Acquires 3,120 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $22,696,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 362.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,000,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after buying an additional 2,351,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 168.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,555,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 2,232,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $9,416,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.24.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

