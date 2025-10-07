PFG Investments LLC Acquires 9,869 Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. $SELF

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 16.7% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 13.2% in the first quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 171,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

SELF stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Global Self Storage ( NASDAQ:SELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

SELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global Self Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

