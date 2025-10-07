PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBRT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 210,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.24. The company has a market cap of $889.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 144.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. Jones Trading cut their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

