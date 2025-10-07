PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 992,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 111,428 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,476,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,731,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 758.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,291,000 after buying an additional 341,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.8%

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.98. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

