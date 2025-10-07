PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flower City Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

