PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,134 Aflac Incorporated $AFL

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Aflac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.