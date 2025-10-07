PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,400 Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Separately, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYG. Barclays started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Voyager Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYG opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Voyager Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

